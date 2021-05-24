x
What's in the water? 'Killer whale' sighting most likely a dolphin at Pass-A-Grille Beach

A woman's Facebook post draws speculation of a killer whale sighting in the Gulf waters.
Credit: Debbie Maiorano
An animal sighting in the waters off Pass-A-Grille Beach was likely a dolphin, not an orca.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — When you head out to the beach, it is incredible to spot a dolphin or a manatee, but what about a whale? 

Debbie Maiorano says she took these photos at Pass-A-Grille Beach over the weekend. Her post on Facebook has some speculating that it's a killer whale.  

We asked Clearwater Marine Aquarium if that's the case. A spokesperson says the light-colored area behind the fin also known as a saddle patch “appears to be in the wrong location for an orca.” 

They say, “based on where it is, depth of water, dorsal fin size and shape - it's most likely a dolphin.”

While orcas are synonymous with the pacific northwest, periodically, people do see them in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the National Wildlife Federation, there about 500 orcas living in the Gulf. Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family.

