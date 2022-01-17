Pinellas County Animal Services wipes January adoption fees in honor of Betty White's birthday

All adoptions include sterilization, registered microchip, age-appropriate vaccines, internal/external parasite prevention and more.

LARGO, Fla. — Have you ever asked yourself the question, "What would Betty do?"

Well, the Pinellas County Animal Services has an answer for that question: Betty White would waive all adoption fees for pets. So, that's exactly what they're doing!

The animal shelter is getting rid of all adoption fees for all pets in hopes they end up finding their forever homes.

This deal will go on for the rest of January, White's birthday month, in celebration of the late comedian's 100th birthday.

For anyone not able to adopt a pet, they can donate to the Animal Welfare Trust Fund where all money goes toward the improvement of animals in the shelter's care.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center also made the first 100 adoptions free for anyone, which started Saturday, in celebration of White's 100th birthday.