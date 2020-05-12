Every dog adopted from Georgia animal shelter

"This has never happened before," the shelter shared.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Silence was the cause for celebration at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah. The shelter posted that all of its dogs had been adopted.

A staff member said the empty shelter was an unprecedented event.

They posted:

"Do you hear that!?!?! That is the sound of every single dog in our adoption center being adopted!!! This has never happened and we are thrilled to announce that every single dog as of 4:51 pm this afternoon has been adopted!!"

For the staff, it was an early Christmas present.

"For the volunteers and staff seeing the kennels empty for even one night was a huge boost on morale and the best Christmas gift we could have asked for," said Montana Tohm, the shelter's foster and development coordinator.

But fear not, fur baby seekers: the shelter said that more pups were expected by the weekend.

Next weekend, the shelter is planning a Christmas fundraiser where they hope to raise $5,000 for its medical department. The shelter current spends about $8,000 a month on medical costs, according to Tohm. Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

The shelter said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, adoptions have skyrocketed. With the pandemic pet boom, pet merchandise is expected to be one of the top gift categories of the holiday season, according to CNBC.

While it might be a great time to adopt a new furry friend, it's a good idea to do your homework before making the big decision.

