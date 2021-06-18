The shark appears to have mistook a 14-year-old for bait while swimming 40 yards from the shore of Santa Rosa Beach in Walton County.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla — On Thursday, authorities responded to a shark attack that happened near a fishing line 40 yards from the shore of Santa Rosa Beach near Grayton Beach State Park.

The first lifeguard that arrived on scene noted that the swimmer had visible wounds to the upper body and chest area. Lifeguards started caring for the swimmer until emergency crews arrived and began treating the man's injuries.

The 14-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is stable and expected to recover.

The South Walton Fire District's Facebook page said the shark was heading for the line and mistakenly bit the teen who was swimming. The shark is believed to be of 7-8 feet long.

Double red flags were subsequently flown as a precaution for other swimmers in the area.