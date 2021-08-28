St. Pete's oldest no-kill animal shelter reaches milestone of 1,000 adoptions in 2021

The previous record for adoptions was 1,276, set in 2020.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Friends of Strays, St. Pete's oldest no-kill animal shelter, reached a milestone of adoptions in 2021 this week.

1,000 animals found loving homes this year so far.

This milestone puts the shelter on track to break its all-time record for adoptions in a year.

The previous record for adoptions was set in 2020 with 1,276 animals finding a place to call home.

Friends of Strays also set a single-month adoption record in May of 155 animals (118 cats and 37 dogs).

The adoption centers are open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The animal shelter also spays and neuters feral cats at no cost to Pinellas County residents through the Pinellas Cats Alive! programs.

More than 750 of these cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, given flea and tick treatment before being returned to their outdoor home in healthier conditions.