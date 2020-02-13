BOCA RATON, Fla. — Editor's Note: The photo above is a file image. Scroll down for photos of the plastic.
A South Florida nature center made a sad discovery while a turtle in its care was recovering from surgery.
The turtle came into the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center for hook removal surgery and began passing large pieces of plastic debris.
Over the course of a week, the turtle -- named Zatanna -- passed more than 100 pieces of plastic. There were bottle caps, pieces of cutlery, garbage, Zip-lock bags and large plastic shards.
Those at the center believe Zatanna was likely searching for food in open water where floating mats of trash are more commonly being found.
In a Facebook post, the nature center took a stance against single-use plastics saying, "We must take a stand by refusing single-use plastics!"
