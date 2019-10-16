TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Flip and Xavier are back where they belong - the ocean.

The endangered sea turtles were released Wednesday morning at Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs.

The pair were rescued and rehabilitated at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Flip was accidentally caught by a fisherman in Hudson on Sept. 10.

An X-ray revealed Flip had ingested a circle hook, which was removed.

Flip is a juvenile Kemp's ridley, which is the most seriously endangered of all sea turtles, making her release critical to the species' survival.

Xavier, a sub-adult green turtle, was found washed ashore on a beach off the Dunedin Causeway on June 20. She had been struck by a boat at least three times.

