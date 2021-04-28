Watch: Skunk does handstand, 'dances' in front of wildlife camera

FLORIDA, USA — "Stinkin' cute!" That's how Florida Fish and Wildlife described one skunk's "performance" in front of a wildlife camera.
FWC says an "energetic" eastern spotted skunk was performing a handstand. The video shows the little critter move back and forth, away and toward the camera as it's in the handstand. And, it almost looks a little like a dance.
FWC says FDOT Southwest Florida and FStop Foundation helped put out cameras in culverts and wildlife crossings across the state. That way FWC biologists can continue their work studying and learning more about skunks.
According to FWC, there are two types of skunks found in Florida. One is the more familiar striped skunk, distinguished by its two broad white stripes running down the length of its body.
The second type of skunk is the eastern spotted skunk, FWC says. As its name implies, this skunk is mainly black with a "series of broken-up white stripes" on its body, which look a bit like spots.
FWC says the eastern spotted skunk is also smaller than the striped skunk. And, this skunk is considered a species of greatest conservation need in Florida, FWC says.
As FWC biologists continue to study skunks, they say you can help by reporting your sightings. Find out more information on how to do that here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tips to get your resume through applicant tracking systems
- Federal court upholds $30K in fines against Dunedin man for uncut lawn
- Video shows Hillsborough County deputy help alligator across busy intersection
- Feds execute search warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home, office
- Fact-checking President Biden's address to Congress, Republican response
- Turnout low as Johnson & Johnson vaccine returns in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter