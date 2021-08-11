Clearwater Marine Aquarium pursuing all options to save Winter the Dolphin's life as her condition becomes 'critical'

The 16-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin has been receiving around-the-clock care since falling ill.

Winter the Dolphin, who fell ill a little more than a week ago, does not appear to be getting better, despite receiving around-the-clock care.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Wednesday that Winter's condition is now considered to be "critical" after her intestinal abnormalities have "intensified."

"The dedicated CMA animal care experts are consulting with top animal care and veterinary specialists in the country and exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life," CMA wrote in a press release.

Caretakers of the 16-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, made famous by the Dolphin Tale movie franchise, say they first noticed she wasn't acting like herself and had lost her appetite. They immediately began working to determine what was wrong.

Veterinary staff believes winter is likely fighting a gastrointestinal infection. She has had them before, just not usually this serious. Her intestines and organs are a bit out of place from losing her tail flukes, which could be a contributing factor to the health issues.