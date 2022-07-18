Medical examiner: Alligators killed elderly woman at Englewood country club

FWC says two alligators were humanely killed, and officials don't plan to remove any other gators from the area.

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Sarasota County medical examiner confirmed an 80-year-old woman found dead at a country club in Englewood was killed by alligators, authorities said.

It happened at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club. The sheriff's office said an elderly woman, identified as 80-year-old Rose Wiegand, was seen falling into a pond along the golf course near her home.

While she was struggling to stay afloat, authorities said two nearby alligators grabbed her while in the water.

Wiegand was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office says over the weekend, a medical examiner was able to rule the cause of death to be an alligator attack.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the area to capture the alligators from the pond for further investigation.

Two gators were found nearby, one being 8 feet, 10 inches long and the other being 7 feet, 7 inches long. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was called out to the location to remove the animals.

FWC says both alligators were humanely killed, and they don't plan to remove any other gators from the area.