ZooTampa hosts job fair for both part-time, full-time positions

Positions include those in guest services, food and beverages, rides, retail, maintenance and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you dreamed of a job where you can constantly see wildlife? If the answer is "yes," ZooTampa at Lowry Park has some good news for you!

The zoo is holding a job fair Wednesday for anyone searching for a part-time or full-time position.

The free event will go on from 3-6 p.m. at the zoo's Saunders Pavilion, located at 1101 W. Sligh Avenue in Tampa.

Job seekers will be able to explore more than 50 part-time and full-time jobs in guest services, food and beverages, rides, retail, maintenance along with security, the zoo's website explains.

"Start your journey toward a rewarding career and be part of our mission to save and preserve wildlife for future generations to enjoy," zoo leaders said in a statement.

Anyone interested can submit their online applications here.

Here are some things to keep in mind for the job fair:

Bring two copies of your resume

Be prepared to interview directly with the hiring managers

The dress code is business casual

Park at the guest parking off of North Boulevard (parking is free)

After parking for free, people can walk to Saunders Pavilion Gate which is located to the right of the main entrance. Signs will be placed along the way and there will be employees helping with directions.