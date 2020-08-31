ZooTampa welcomes orphaned otter 'Quigley' to the family

TAMPA, Fla — ZooTampa has added a new member to its otter family.
His name is Quigley, and he was found orphaned with injuries on his tail at just a few weeks old.
Because of those injuries and because of how young he was, Quigley is not able to be released back into the wild. He now has a home at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.
ZooTampa spokesperson Sandra Torres said Quigley came from Wild Things in South Carolina. The team there hand-raised him and brought him back to health.
The zoo said Quigley will be rotating with female otter Harriet in the habitat until the two become more comfortable with each other. So, depending on the otter schedule, you might be able to see Quigley soon.
"We are hoping Quigley and Harriet will become companions and spend time together on habitat soon," Torres said.
