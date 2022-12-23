Gift wrapping tips and tricks that are good for the environment, too

Creative ways to wrap presents that won't hurt the environment.

TAMPA, Fla. — Every holiday season, it's estimated that each household in the U.S. will throw away 25% more trash than usual. Much of it is that shiny wrapping paper and ribbons that can't be recycled. But there are better, eco-friendly ways to wrap your gifts.

The keyword for all of this is re-use. Never throw away gift bags that you've received if they're in good shape — they can always be reused. Just store them with your Christmas stuff after the holidays.

Consider wrapping your gift, with a gift. A cute, holiday dish towel is a great way to wrap up a small gift and most of us can always use cute dish towels.

Keep those brown paper bags and packing material! Both can be cut to size for a rustic look and can be topped with a pretty ornament or old Christmas card. Or have kids color on it to really personalize it.