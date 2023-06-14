Fatburger location opening in Riverview in June

A grand opening celebration will be held two days after the opening. The first 100 customers will receive an Original Fatburger.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Following on the back of Dave's Hot Chicken opening in Tampa, hungry customers can now expect to chow down on some food from Fatburger when a location opens in Riverview later this month.

Fatburger will be officially opening on June 22 in Riverview, located at 9950 Upper Alafia Ct. This is one of four planned locations set to open in the Tampa Bay area, which was announced back in June 2022.

“We see Florida as a strong growth market for Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express and are pleased to have a partner like Whole Factor to bring 14 locations to the state over the next several years,” Taylor Wiederhorn, chief development officer of FAT Brands, said previously. “We continually hear from our fans that they are eager for us to open in Florida, so we hope that they are just as excited as we are now that we are not only coming to Orlando, but also Tampa.”

A grand opening celebration will be held two days after the opening on June 24. The first 100 customers will receive an Original Fatburger.

People can also look forward to scoring a free drink with any purchase all day long, and there will be branded shirts and bumper stickers being handed out as well.

Fatburger first came to the Tampa area back in 2003 with customers being able to head over to International Plaza and Clearwater Mall, the Tampa Bay Times explains. But those locations have since closed.

"The hype surrounding this opening only continues to grow and the all-American burger chain wants to roll out the works for its fans," an email from the company read in part.

Along with the four locations in the Tampa Bay area, Fatburger fans in Orlando will be able to grab some grub from 10 locations coming to their area in the near future.