SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — One Florida restaurant is trying to do its part in helping those who may be down on their luck due to the coronavirus.

Gigglewaters, in Safety Harbor, has been feeding those on the front line during the pandemic, but now the restaurant is turning its attention to those who have found themselves without work.

"We at Gigglewaters may not be able to solve this crisis, but we sure as heck can feed our neighbors," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

That's why it has set up a drive-thru meal site to feed Floridians who "may need the food more than anyone" right now.

The site works on an honors system: if you are unemployed and need a meal, all you need to do is head to Gigglewaters, drive up to their curbside pickup parking spots and their team will hand you a free brown bag lunch for everyone in the car.

Gigglewaters said they will feed as many people as they can, but the site will only run while supplies last.

The site will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 25.

RELATED: How financial experts say you should spend your stimulus check

RELATED: Florida adds more servers, manpower to process unemployment claims

RELATED: 5.2 million more seek unemployment aid as US layoffs continue to spread

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter