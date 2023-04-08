How to cook the most perfect hard-boiled egg for Easter?

Here are 5 easy steps to making a delicious hard-boiled egg to celebrate the holiday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What is Easter without a perfectly prepared hard-boiled egg? 10 Tampa Bay has some tips on how to make a perfect hard-boiled egg for all your Easter needs.

Looking to the experts at the Food Network and New York Times cooking, here are the best steps to getting a delicious hard-boiled egg just in time for Easter.

Put your eggs in a large pot and pour cool water over the eggs. Cover them by at least one (1) inch then add a pinch of salt or baking soda to the water to help peel the shell off smoothly, according to Delish.com. Turn your heat on high and bring your water to a boil. As soon as the water starts boiling, turn off the heat and cover the pan. This next step is important because this will determine how your yolk comes out. Pick the boiling time that best fits the consistency you want your eggs to have: If you want a soft boiled egg, let them boil for 1 to 3 minutes.

For a medium boiled egg, give them 4 to 8 minutes in the pot.

For a hard boiled egg you'll need to let them boil for 12 minutes or more.

4. The last step is to run your eggs under cold water, peel and enjoy!