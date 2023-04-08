How to cook the most perfect hard-boiled egg for Easter?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What is Easter without a perfectly prepared hard-boiled egg? 10 Tampa Bay has some tips on how to make a perfect hard-boiled egg for all your Easter needs.
Looking to the experts at the Food Network and New York Times cooking, here are the best steps to getting a delicious hard-boiled egg just in time for Easter.
- Put your eggs in a large pot and pour cool water over the eggs. Cover them by at least one (1) inch then add a pinch of salt or baking soda to the water to help peel the shell off smoothly, according to Delish.com.
- Turn your heat on high and bring your water to a boil. As soon as the water starts boiling, turn off the heat and cover the pan.
- This next step is important because this will determine how your yolk comes out. Pick the boiling time that best fits the consistency you want your eggs to have:
- If you want a soft boiled egg, let them boil for 1 to 3 minutes.
- For a medium boiled egg, give them 4 to 8 minutes in the pot.
- For a hard boiled egg you'll need to let them boil for 12 minutes or more.
4. The last step is to run your eggs under cold water, peel and enjoy!
A pro tip: If your eggs come out with a gray-green ring around the yolk, it means that you cooked the egg too long and/or at too high of a temperature, according to the New York Times. To stop this from happening, put your eggs in cold water immediately to stop the cooking process.