Need to hop to a nearby shop? List of stores, restaurants open on Easter Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether or not someone celebrates Easter Sunday, there will be stores closed that day for the observance of the Christian holiday. But there will be a few shops that will remain open to the public.
While there might not be a ton of options, there will be spots open that will allow people to run in for groceries, appliances, medicine and much more.
Here's a breakdown of stores both open and closed on Easter Sunday this year.
Stores open on Easter Sunday
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Home Depot
- USA Today reports the home improvement store will be open on Easter Sunday with limited hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can check the local store's hours on Home Depot's website.
- Starbucks
- Hours depend on individual locations. Look at the store map here.
- Trader Joe's
- All locations will be open until 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
- Walgreens
- According to Walgreens' online ad, stores will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Walmart
- Whole Foods Market
- The supermarket's website shows normal hours for Easter Sunday. Search up the closest location and its hours by clicking here.
- Winn-Dixie
- The supermarket is open during normal hours on Easter Sunday, USA Today says parent company Southeastern Grocers confirmed.
Fast food favorites and other restaurants will be open for people to enjoy as well, including:
- Dunkin'
- McDonald's
- Wendy's
- Burger King
- Krispy Kreme
- IHOP
- Applebee's
- Chili's Grill & Bar
- Olive Garden
- Red Robin
- Outback
- Texas Roadhouse
- Cracker Barrel
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Hooters
- Little Caesar's
Stores closed on Easter Sunday
- Aldi
- Best Buy
- Costco
- HomeGoods
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshalls
- Nordstrom
- Publix
- Target
- TJ Maxx
Chick-fil-A will be closed, not only because of Easter but because it's closed every Sunday!
With every location possibly varying in hours and closures, it's best to check with your local store or restaurant online before taking a trip.