Mayor Jane Castor leads the search for Tampa's signature cocktail

Local restaurants are ready to shake up the competition.

TAMPA, Fla. — 2020 has been a crazy year, so why not end it with a bang? Tampa is in search for its very own signature cocktail.

Several local businesses are competing to see who can come up with the best concoction to represent all the city has to offer.

“After a year full of many let downs and postponed events we wanted to give our residents and visitors alike something to look forward to once we begin events again. Tampa’s a City that knows a thing or two about a party and we need a drink that captures the unique blend of Tampa flavor,” Mayor Jane Castor said in a release.

“This signature event will help highlight our exceptional drink scene in a fun and socially distant competition, which is exactly what we all need in 2020. We hope the community will join us as we raise a glass to our talented mixologists and make Tampa history!”

Crafting Tampa’s Cocktail will take place at Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Dec. 1st from 6-8pm.

These Tampa Bay restaurants are participating:

7th + Grove

Anchor & Brine

Armature Works (Bar AW)

The Big Easy Bar

District Tavern

First Chance Last Chance

Forbici

The Hub

Jackson's Bistro

Remedy/Malio's Prime Steakhouse

Sail Plaza

White Lie

The socially distant event will be live-streamed on the City of Tampa and Tampa’s Downtown Facebook pages. A live panel of judges will vote on which drink represents Tampa the best, and then the public will be able to try it.

If you do decide to attend in person, masks will be required. The city is also reminding the public to please drink responsibly and practice COVID-19 safety.

TOMORROW witness Tampa history as local mixologists compete to craft the official #TampasCocktail! Crafting Tampa's Cocktail will be live-streamed from center-ice of Winter Village 6-8pm. Tune in from home to see the recipes &support the contestants. Info: https://t.co/L1ZBpc5Q8F pic.twitter.com/theL3iigWW — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) November 30, 2020

