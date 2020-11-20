Florida's first snow park opens today

DADE CITY, Fla. — Even with the coronavirus pandemic looming overhead, Florida's first snow park officially opened Friday.
SnowCat Ridge's 60-foot-tall and 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, magic carpet lift, snow play area and Alpine Village are open to the public.
Guests will be able to ride down the slopes in single, tandem, or family-style tubes. Or if building snowmen or snow castles are more your speed, you can test your skills with real snow.
"Snowcat Ridge will also feature a magical music and light show on Snowy Slopes each evening, visible from the Alpine Village," the park said in a release.
The park, owned by Point Summit, broke ground on Saint Joe Road in Dade City next to TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park in December 2019.
Back in December, Point Summit said the park will stay open up to 120 days a year if the weather allows.
So grab your gloves and hats, because it looks like "Winter" is headed to Pasco County.
Anyone interested in visiting can purchase tickets here. The snow park will be running a limited time discount as well.
