Florida's first snow park still on track for November 2020 opening

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Even with the coronavirus pandemic looming overhead, Florida's first snow park is still set to open November 2020.
Snow in Florida is still on track to be a reality, giving Floridians a small taste of the winter season northerners head to the sunshine state to escape.
SnowCat Ridge's 60-foot-tall and 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, magic carpet lift, snow play area and Alpine Village will soon be open to the public. But, details on what exactly that will look like are still to come.
"Snowcat Ridge is still on track for its November opening. We are currently finalizing information and will send that out mid-October," a spokesperson said.
The park, owned by Point Summit, broke ground on Saint Joe Road in Dade City next to TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park in December 2019.
Back in December, Point Summit said the park will stay open up to 120 days a year if the weather allows.
So grab your gloves and hats, because it looks like "Winter" is headed to Pasco County.
