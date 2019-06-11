Yes, Publix chicken tender subs are on sale again this week.
What once was a rare sale now happens almost every month. But that probably doesn't stop people lining up at the Publix Deli counter.
Beginning Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, whole chicken tender subs are on sale for $6.99. That's $2 less than the normal price.
And, for dessert, a baker's dozen of chocolate chip cookies are $3.99 in the bakery.
RELATED: Publix offering discount to veterans, active military & families on Veterans Day
RELATED: Publix launches new merchandise for Pub Sub and BOGO-lovers
What other people are reading right now:
- Toddler run over and killed by SUV driven by mom, sheriff's office says
- Arrest made in connection with deadly ambush in Mexico that killed 9 people
- Virginia cyclist who gave President Trump the middle finger gets elected
- 'Superpredator' sentenced to 35 years in prison on child porn charges
- Sarasota school superintendent under fire wants new job title, $180,000 salary
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter