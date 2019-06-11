Yes, Publix chicken tender subs are on sale again this week.

What once was a rare sale now happens almost every month. But that probably doesn't stop people lining up at the Publix Deli counter.

Beginning Nov. 7 through Nov. 13, whole chicken tender subs are on sale for $6.99. That's $2 less than the normal price.

And, for dessert, a baker's dozen of chocolate chip cookies are $3.99 in the bakery.

