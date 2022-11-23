Tampa Bay area restaurants and fast-food chains open this Thanksgiving

Skip the stress of cooking and enjoy these local restaurant offerings.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you too tired to cook Thanksgiving dinner this year? Or you just don't feel like dealing with rising food prices?

Maybe you planned to cook, but accidentally burnt your turkey? Whatever your reason, we're here to help you out with a backup plan.

Here's a list of Tampa Bay area restaurants and fast-food chains that will be open on Thanksgiving.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Catch 23: This coastal seafood kitchen offers Thanksgiving take-out and dine-in options. The pre-fixed menu is $38.95 per person. À la carte items are also available.

Capital Grille: This traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost $47 for adults and $17 for children. Dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cooper's Hawk Winery: Chef Matt McMillan has prepared "heat and serve" Thanksgiving meals which cost $199.99 for six people. The dine-in menu costs $33.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids.

Del Frisco's: Feast on a savory three-course dinner featuring herb and butter-roasted turkey breast. The restaurant is open for dine-in only; you can reserve a table here.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood: Reserve a table for this traditional Thanksgiving dinner being served from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The meal costs $47 for adults and $17 for children.

Élevage at Epicurean: This Thanksgiving experince will be served form 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The meal costs $75 for adults and $40 for children 12 and under. An á la carte children's menu will also be available.

Flor Fina at Hotel Haya: Enjoy a four-course, family-style Thanksgiving Day feast between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Adults are $75 per guest, children ages 6-12 years old are $25 per guest, and children 5 years and under are free.

Kona Grill: Thanksgiving at Kona Grill features the restaurant's Signature Traditional & Macadamia Nut Turkey. High-end sides, desserts and seasonal cocktails are also available.

Maggiano's Little Italy: Enjoy a three-course, family-style dine-in menu or a carry-out bundle. Reserve a table here.

Rusty Pelican: This waterfront restaurant's Thanksgiving Day Experience includes brunch from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The set menu is $82 for adults and $35 for children. Select á la carte dishes are available.

Ruth's Chris: Savor the season with a three-course Thanksgiving feast starting at $35 per person. The regular dinner menu is also available all day long.

Seasons 52: This traditional Thanksgiving dinner features holiday classics. Dine-in for $34.95 for adults and $16 for children.

Terra Gaucha: Bacon-wrapped turkey and seasonal sides are available along with the Brazilian steakhouse's full menu. The meal is $52.95 for adults, half price for children and free for children 5 and under.

Yacht Starship: Have a Florida-style holiday with this two-hour Thanksgiving Day buffet cruise. Take in the views while you enjoy this traditional meal. Prices range from $69.95 – $129.95 for adults and $44.95 – $104.95 for children.

Fast-food and fast-casual restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Applebee's: Select restaurants will be open. Those that are open are serving a special holiday menu.

Bahama Breeze: Enjoy Thanksgiving with a Caribbean twist from 12-8 p.m. Island-style turkey dinner is offered for $24.99 per person. Dine-in and takeout options are available.

Bob Evans: Restaurants will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Bob Evans will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have a special Thanksgiving holiday meal.

Burger King: If you’re craving a Whopper, Burger King’s select locations will be open.

Cracker Barrel: Restaurants will have regular business hours and are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal starting at 11 a.m.

Denny's: Want Thanksgiving to be a Grand Slam? Head over to Denny’s where select locations will be open. Plus, if you're able to get your hands on an Everyday Value Tee this Black Friday, you can win an Everyday Value Slam for free every day. Only 150 shirts will be sold.

Dominos: Most of the locations in the Tampa Bay area are closed on Thanksgiving, but there are a few serving up hot pizzas.

IHOP: Breakfast for Thanksgiving dinner? If pancakes are your thing, select locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

Krispy Kreme: The "Hot Now" sign is staying on at Krispy Kreme, with several locations open around the Tampa Bay area. They also have Thanksgiving-themed donuts for a fun dessert (or breakfast if that’s your style).

McDonald's: McDonald’s will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary at select locations.

Papa John's: Whether you want a pizza hot or one to take home and bake, Papa John’s will be open.

Popeyes: The fast-food joint was offering its popular cajun turkey this year. You won’t be able to get them on Thanksgiving Day since a preorder was required, but you can still grab items from their normal menu.

Smokey Bones: The chain will be open on Thanksgiving serving its normal menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.