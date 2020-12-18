Restaurants open or offering meals-to-go on Christmas Day

Several restaurants in our area can help you with your Christmas meal.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re not looking forward to cooking a whole Christmas dinner this year, there are Tampa Bay restaurants that can help.

Here are some of the places offering meals-to-go, or opening their doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Captial Grille

If you have your main meal all set, but are searching for the perfect additions, Capital Grille has sides to-go that will serve 4-6 people. Meal pick-up can be set for December 23, 24, 30, 31 and January 1.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Del Frisco's Grille

Don't want to cook? Del Frisco’s Grille is offering options for dine-in and to-go on Christmas and through the holidays.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Columbia Restaurant

If you want to hang up the apron and let someone else do the cooking, all of the Columbia Restaurant locations have dine-in options On Christmas Day.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Élevage at the Epicurean Hotel

The dining experience in Tampa will be open for brunch and special three-course Christmas and Christmas Eve dinners.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Mitchell’s Fish Market

Dine-in or take it to-go, Mitchell’s Fish Market is offering both options December 21- January 1.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Whiskey Cake

What about a holiday kit? Whiskey Cake’s is offering just that to-go. Each is available for preorder with pick up dates from December 21-24.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

The Rusty Pelican

The Rusty Pelican in Tampa, has Christmas Day brunch, or you can get your meal to-go if you order 12 hours, or more in advance.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Rise Kitchen and Deli

You can find a three-course Christmas day special at Rise Kitchen and Deli at the Seminole Hard Rock.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

If dining in is less your speed, Maggiano’s Little Italy has holiday meals to-go, with pick-up through December 24.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Birch & Vine

Birch & Vine is hoping to be your "home for the holidays" during its Christmas Eve dinner in St. Pete. Guests have a choice of an A La Carte or Prix Fixe menu to choose from.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit in Dunedin offers dine-in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and is also offering a touchless buffet.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Fresh Market

Not in the mood to cook? Fresh market will do it for you, with pick up from December 21-24. You can choose from more than 40 options ranging from entrees to desserts. Prices and serving sizes vary.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is closed Christmas Day, so you will have to pre-order your feast by December 23 for pick up Christmas Eve.

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel to-go meals have to be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. They close at 1pm on Christmas Eve, and are closed Christmas Day

You can learn more about its holiday offerings here.

