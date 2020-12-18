Restaurants open or offering meals-to-go on Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re not looking forward to cooking a whole Christmas dinner this year, there are Tampa Bay restaurants that can help.
Here are some of the places offering meals-to-go, or opening their doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The Captial Grille
If you have your main meal all set, but are searching for the perfect additions, Capital Grille has sides to-go that will serve 4-6 people. Meal pick-up can be set for December 23, 24, 30, 31 and January 1.
Del Frisco's Grille
Don't want to cook? Del Frisco’s Grille is offering options for dine-in and to-go on Christmas and through the holidays.
Columbia Restaurant
If you want to hang up the apron and let someone else do the cooking, all of the Columbia Restaurant locations have dine-in options On Christmas Day.
Élevage at the Epicurean Hotel
The dining experience in Tampa will be open for brunch and special three-course Christmas and Christmas Eve dinners.
Mitchell’s Fish Market
Dine-in or take it to-go, Mitchell’s Fish Market is offering both options December 21- January 1.
Whiskey Cake
What about a holiday kit? Whiskey Cake’s is offering just that to-go. Each is available for preorder with pick up dates from December 21-24.
The Rusty Pelican
The Rusty Pelican in Tampa, has Christmas Day brunch, or you can get your meal to-go if you order 12 hours, or more in advance.
Rise Kitchen and Deli
You can find a three-course Christmas day special at Rise Kitchen and Deli at the Seminole Hard Rock.
Maggiano’s Little Italy
If dining in is less your speed, Maggiano’s Little Italy has holiday meals to-go, with pick-up through December 24.
Birch & Vine
Birch & Vine is hoping to be your "home for the holidays" during its Christmas Eve dinner in St. Pete. Guests have a choice of an A La Carte or Prix Fixe menu to choose from.
Bon Appetit
Bon Appetit in Dunedin offers dine-in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and is also offering a touchless buffet.
Fresh Market
Not in the mood to cook? Fresh market will do it for you, with pick up from December 21-24. You can choose from more than 40 options ranging from entrees to desserts. Prices and serving sizes vary.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans is closed Christmas Day, so you will have to pre-order your feast by December 23 for pick up Christmas Eve.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel to-go meals have to be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. They close at 1pm on Christmas Eve, and are closed Christmas Day
