How the Miles for Moffitt race brought two cancer survivors together

Since 2016, the "Cancer Crushers" race team has raised over $100,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — In May of 2016, Janelle Morales finished her treatment for breast cancer. Coincidently, the Miles for Moffit race began that month.

“I think that I am very fortunate that I had early-stage breast cancer, but I felt like Miles for Moffitt and forming the team "Cancer Crushers", was my way of giving back and saying the fight doesn’t stop with me," Morales said. "I’ve got to continue this.”

She says since 2016 her team "Cancer Crushers" has raised over $100,000.

Three-time cancer survivor, Lisa Assetta, who was treated at Moffitt, reached out on the Cancer Crushers Facebook page in hopes to buy a face mask that caught her eye. She got that and more by striking up a friendship with Morales. They call each other "Survivor Sisters."

“It’s great to talk to the doctors and the medical professionals but I think it’s really good to have someone that’s gone through something very similar," Morales says.

“We want to share what we know with others to help inspire them," Assetta says.

“We want people to look at us and not feel bad for us but just say this is the face of hope. We can get through this," Morales says.