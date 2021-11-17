What you need to know on Miles for Moffitt race day

From what streets are closed to parking and packet pickup, we've got you covered.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's almost time to break a sweat at the annual Moffitt Cancer Center's "Miles for Moffit" fundraising event.

This Saturday, participants who join individually, with a team or their company will meet at Amalie Arena to walk or run to raise awareness and money for cancer treatments. There will also be a virtual option again, like last year, so runners can join in from afar if they choose.

If you haven't signed up, it's not too late. Those who wish to participate have until 8 a.m. on race day, Saturday, Nov. 20, to join and support the Moffitt Cancer Center.

There are a few race options to choose from. Runners can register in the 1K fun run/walk, the 5K run, 10K run, 10K wheelchair race, virtual run for adults or the Run with Raymond Kid's virtual registration.

Are you joining the cause? Here's a look at what you can expect come race day.

6 a.m. - Street closures begin (People are encouraged to arrive early to avoid getting caught in street closures)

7 a.m. - Packet pick up (Race day registration available), Zumba, The ReMissions perform

7:30 a.m. - Welcome

8 a.m. - 10K, Wheelchair Races start

8:30 a.m. - 5K Race start

9 a.m. - 1K Fun Run or Walk start

9:30 a.m. - Run with Raymond Kids Dash (100 yards, ages 8 and younger)

10 a.m. - Award winner announcements, "Survivor Tribute Ceremony" on Race Village Stage

It's important to know that Water Street and Channelside Drive will begin closing around 6 a.m., so drivers in the area should have an alternate route in place or get to Amalie Arena earlier.

Metered parking on the street is available, but keep in mind the city's weekend rates and time limits still apply. Here's a list of approved parking garages and lots:

Pam Iorio Parking Garage – Adjacent to Amalie Arena | 301 Channelside Drive (VIP Parking Only)

Tampa Convention Center Garage – Entrance off Brorein Street | 333 South Franklin Street ($2 per hour)

Channelside Garage – Across from Channelside Bay Plaza ($2 per hour)

Fort Brooke Garage – Corner of Whiting Street & Florida Avenue | 107 North Franklin Street ($2 per hour)

Channelside Garrison Lot – Across from Channelside Bay Plaza, west side (Weekend rates apply)

Selmon Expressway Lot 2 (310 South Florida Avenue)

Selmon Expressway Lot 3 (302 South Morgan Street)

Selmon Expressway Lot 4 (317 South Jefferson Street) and South (853 East Whiting Street) (Weekend rates apply)

Bissett Lots – Eunice Street between South Morgan Street & South Jefferson Street (Weekend rates apply)

Booker Lot – Morgan Street, south of Whiting Street (Weekend rates apply)

If you didn't pick your packet up Wednesday at the Moffitt Cancer Center - McKinley Campus, you can pick it up on race day.

On Saturday, the packets will be in the Race Village located at Amalie Arena's Ford Thunder Alley. This will also be the location where the race results will be available. A link to participants' results and race photos will be emailed to them after the race.