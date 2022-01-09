All beagles adopted from Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The humane society received 15 of the beagles rescued from the mass-breeding facility in Virginia at the end of August.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay shared some good news this week as all of the rescued beagles they recently received were adopted into happy homes.

Fifteen rescued beagles from the mass breeding facility in Virginia arrived at the humane society back on Aug. 25. Since then, many families, including the Treasure Island Fire Department, have welcomed the pups to new lives.

Before being rescued, the dogs never touched grass or slept in anything but a crate. One of the pups, now named Quentin 4K, lives in St. Augustine. His family drove across Florida to welcome him into a new home.

"They have reported that in his first 24 hours in his new home he has bonded with his two other beagle siblings, experienced walking on grass for the first time, slept in his very own bed AND learned how to use the doggie door," the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said in a Facebook post.

Another adoption success story comes out of Treasure Island where a puppy named Captain will live out his days being the mascot and therapy dog for the Treasure Island Fire Department. Firefighters at Treasure Island Fire Rescue thought to get a station dog when they saw the reports of the beagles being rescued and needing a new home.