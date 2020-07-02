ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — After seven years protecting and serving the people of Oro Valley, Ariz., K-9 Bruno is stepping off the beat.

He retired last week from his position as a narcotics detection dog – and he was really good at his job.

According to the department, he was responsible for sniffing out almost a million dollars worth of drugs during his time on the force.

This is the radio transmission that went out at the end of his final day on the force – as his handler fed him an ice cream bar:

This transmission is for K9 Bruno. He has just finished his last shift on duty and is now headed for retirement. Thank you for your seven years of service. Thank you for all your hard work and for making sure your handler got home safe every night. After helping to seize close to a million dollars in narcotics, you deserve some much-earned belly rubs. You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys. The officers of this department will miss you. Enjoy your retirement.

