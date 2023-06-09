The unconscious driver was pulled out of the cab shortly before his truck exploded and burst into flames on I-85.

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury police officer is being praised for his heroic actions after he rescued a FedEx driver from a burning truck on Interstate 85.

Lt. Corey Brooks was responding to another call on Aug. 8 when he saw a tractor-trailer crash into the barrier on I-85. Body camera video released by the Salisbury Police Department shows the moment Brooks saw what happened and his instant response. Brooks immediately took off running toward the truck.

Just seconds later, he pulls the door open and yells for the driver to get out of the truck, which was on fire. The driver was unconscious behind the wheel. Brooks quickly unfastened the man's seatbelt and pulled him from the burning truck.

Another officer made it to the scene and helped Brooks escort the truck driver across the road to safety.

His timing couldn't have been better. Just a few minutes later, the truck exploded and burst into flames on the shoulder. The fire completely swallowed the cab of the truck where the driver was sitting before Brooks rescued him.

Brooks, who is originally from Sumter, South Carolina, has been recognized for his service during his tenure. He was awarded the city of Salisbury's Key to Excellence Bronze Award and was named the Salisbury Police Veteran of the Year. In 2016, Brooks was recognized as the Blue Line Brother Hood Award winner and received the Lions Club of Salisbury's police veteran of the year award.

