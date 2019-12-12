TAMPA, Fla — The Salvation Army seems to have a very generous secret Santa.

For the second time in six days, the organization is reporting they found a rare gold coin from the years 44-22 BC donated in one of their Red Kettles.

The coin is worth $3,000, according to the Salvation Army.

This time the anonymous donor wrapped the coin in a dollar bill and left a note, according to the Salvation Army.

"My hope is to continue drawing attention to such a wonderful organization. The whole country should know about the amazing things The Salvation Army does for their community,” wrote the donor.

On Dec. 6 the Salvation Army said they found a similar gold coin in a Red Kettle. That Thracian Kings gold Greek coin was valued at $2,000 according to the organization. The second one was in even better condition than the first, they said.

“This anonymous donor has brought such a light to our Christmas season. I hope he or she knows how much we appreciate their generosity,” says Captain Andy Miller, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Tampa.

The ancient coin was found in a Red Kettle at the same location both times – the Publix on Neptune and Dale Mabry.

According to the Salvation Army, the gold coin was used as payment from the Romans to the Thracians, an ancient people who lived in the area now called the Balkans.

