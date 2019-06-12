TAMPA, Fla. — Someone was certainly in the giving spirit when they decided to drop a rare gold coin into a Salvation Army Kettle Friday morning.

The coin is estimated at a value of $2,000 and was wrapped in a single dollar bill.

The nonprofit organization says the gold coin, known as a Thracian Kings Greek coin, dates back to the years 44-42 BC. The coin was originally used as a form of payment from the Romans to the Thracians.

Either way, the Salvation Army has called it a blessing.

“This small coin has the power to make a huge difference in the lives of the people we serve," said Captain Andy Miller, the Area Commander of the Salvation Army of Tampa.

"The generosity shown from our donors across the Bay area has been such a blessing," he added.

Donations for the organization are accepted at the more than 25,000 traditional Red Kettles located on street corners and in front of stores.

Donors can also five online at the Salvation Army website, or by texting KETTLE to 91999.

