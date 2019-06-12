PENSACOLA, Fla. — Naval Air Station Pensacola said both gates have been secured after reports of an active shooter on the base.

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay away from the area. Jason Bortz, spokesman for NAS Pensacola, confirmed the news to the Pensacola News Journal.

The U.S. Navy also confirmed the reports of an active shooter and the base being on lockdown.

Bortz said an active shooter was reported around 7 a.m. Friday.

Both gates are closed and the base is on lockdown.

WEAR-TV, the ABC affiliate station in Pensacola, said there are reports of injuries.

According to Baptist Hospital, there are nine patients but no conditions were immediately available.

The station in Florida's Panhandle employs more than 16,000 military personnel and 7,400 civilian personnel.

