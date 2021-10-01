How to celebrate the holidays at Florida theme parks

'It's beginning to look at lot like Christmas' at Florida's theme parks.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Even though it might not feel like the holiday season in Florida, the Sunshine State's theme parks are already feeling festive.

Christmastime events, decorations, shows and more are ready to take center stage from Nov. 2021 through Jan. 2022. And with so many options, it could be hard to choose which to attend.

We've broken down each of the holiday experiences across Florida's major theme parks to help you make your holiday game plan:

Disney's Very Merriest After Hours

Disney's Very Merriest After Hours is bringing the yuletide fun back to Walt Disney World.

Guests attending the holiday festivities will be dazzled with castle shows, parades, character sightings, sweet treats, fireworks and more.

Over at Cinderella Castle, Mickey and his friends will be performing some of Disney-lover's favorite shows of the past, like "Celebrate the Season," "Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration," and "Mickey's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas."

There's also no shortage of entertainment for those attending the after-hours event. You'll want to catch Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade as it moves through the Magic Kingdom and even keep an eye out for Santa Claus, himself.

If fireworks are more your speed, you'll want to grab a good spot to see Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show light up the sky over Cinderella Castle to the backdrop of Christmas carols.

To break pace from all the rides and shows, guests can make a pit stop at the Club Tinsel Dance Party in Tomorrowland or interact with beloved characters like the Country Bears, Jiminy Cricket and Winnie the Pooh.

Plus, don't forget all the sweet treats and entertainment that will be scattered across all of Walt Disney World.

Dates: Select dates from Nov. 8 to Dec. 21

Hours: The four-hour event begins at 9:00 p.m. but ticket holders will be admitted to the Magic Kingdom as early as 7:00 p.m. to get settled before the festivities begin.

Tickets: Price varies from $169 to $249 per person (plus tax) depending on the night you visit. Discounts are available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members. You can buy tickets online and learn more here.

Holidays at Universal Orlando

The Orlando theme park is promising to make you "scream, laugh and shout your jingle bells off" this holiday season with three main events.

Guests can catch more than 30 "larger-than-life" balloons and their favorite characters parade through the streets of Universal Studios as part of the Holiday Parade featuring Macy's.

And you can even pay a visit to see the Holiday Cheermeister, himself — the Grinch. You'll just need to head over at Seuss Landing where Who-Ville has come to life with the "Who-liday Spectacular" show, decorations and photo opportunities.

Last, but not least, you can make some holiday magic of your own at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Guests can join in on the celebration as Hogwarts lights up for Christmastime and the Frog Choir, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees put on a spectacular holiday performance.

Oh, and don't forget to enjoy a hot glass of Butterbeer or any of the other sweet treats across the theme park.

Dates: Runs from Nov. 13 to Jan. 2

Hours: Regular theme park hours.

Tickets: Experiencing the holiday festivities are included with your price of admission. You can buy tickets online and learn more here.

* Additional holiday experiences are sold separately.

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration

SeaWorld will transform into a winter wonderland of more than three million sparkling lights, 100 trees and glistening centerpieces 70 feet above the water this holiday season.

Guests visiting the theme park can also enjoy fireworks, shows, parades, visit Santa and attend a Christmas market full of holiday treats.

Catch Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and other Sesame Street friends as they parade through the theme park or get immersed in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in the Christmas Town area.

For $15 you can even lace up some skates and hit the ice with a public ice skating rink along SeaWorld's central lagoon. If watching ice skating is more your speed, there is also a Winter Wonderland On Ice extravaganza that will take place throughout the event.

Dates: Select dates from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2

Hours: Regular theme park hours.

Tickets: The Christmas celebration is included with your price of admission. You can buy tickets online and learn more here.

* Additional holiday experiences are sold separately.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

The 335-acre theme park has added a lot of new additions to its Christmas Town holiday festivities.

This year, guests can enjoy a brand new fireworks show set to classic holiday tunes, attend storytime with Mrs. Claus and even pay Jolly Old Saint Nick a visit in his workshop.

But don't worry, Busch Gardens says a lot of fan-favorite experiences are returning this year, like "Christmas on Ice," "Elmo's Christmas Wish" and the Holly Jolly Express.

Deemed "Tampa’s biggest and brightest holiday event," those who visit during Christmas Town will witness millions of twinkling holiday lights, sip on holiday drinks and enjoy festive treats.

Dates: Runs daily from Nov. 12 to Jan. 2

Hours: Regular theme park hours.

Tickets: The Christmas celebration is included with your price of admission. You can buy tickets online and learn more here.