What to do on July 4th around Tampa Bay

Most major cities have canceled their Fourth of July celebrations, but some are making adjustments to give the people what they want... fireworks!

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled a lot of events this year, and now families are trying to find something to do on July 4th.

Most major cities have canceled their Independence celebrations, including the one in downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa’s Boom by the Bay due to COVID.

But some counties are making adjustments to give the people what they want... fireworks!

Some firework shows can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own ca

Sarasota, North Port and the town of Dundee's firework shows are returning with a social distancing twist. They'll all be drive-ins.

"The community is looking for some rallying point and touchpoints to be unified, to be together in a sense of unity and that's a good portion of what this is,” Doug Jessmer said. “Just the community coming together celebrating America.”

Jessmer, the media and communications manager for Nathan Benderson Park, says the annual tradition is at 9 p.m. July 3 at the park.

You must buy tickets in advance if you want to catch the show. But, don't wait too long because space is limited.

“We are marking off the parking lot in three different parts of the park so everybody is socially distant and can be socially distant from each other,” Jessmer said. “Cars are $15 each and RVs are $40 each.”

If you're looking for a free event, you'll want to stop by the City of North Port.

On July 4th, you can grab a parking spot at North Port High School, Heron Creek Middle School or at Butler Park to watch fireworks at 9 p.m.

In Dundee, the fireworks will be launched from Lake Marie around 9:20 p.m., so find any spot with a good view.

In Polk County, the City of Davenport is scaling back this year but still plans to shoot fireworks along Davenport Boulevard. The firework show will have radio synchronized music starting at 8:30 p.m.

There'll also be a variety of food trucks at Wilson Park 5 State Street starting at 7:30 p.m. All the city asks is that you practice social distancing.

Counties like Hernando and Highlands are keeping their plans a little more traditional.

In Highlands County, there will be a DJ and fireworks at City Pier Beach in downtown Sebring at 9 p.m.

At the Hernando County Fairgrounds on the Fourth, there will be a demolition derby and fireworks show, all starting at 4 p.m.

You can buy your tickets online, but be warned the flyer makes one thing clear: "Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present, we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit."

Many major events may not be happening this weekend, but are getting postponed until later. Leaders from the cities of Palmetto and Bradenton say the show will go on in Manatee County, but people will have to wait until Labor Day to see it.

Here’s the list of all celebrations being postponed until Labor Day:

The county’s annual fireworks display over the Manatee River is now planned to begin right after sunset on Sept. 7, which typically comes at about 8 p.m.

Rock N’ Freedom Fest in Winter Haven

Auburndale 4th of July Fireworks Display

Gulfport's July 4th Celebration

Temple Terrace's 4th Of July Fireworks

CANCELED EVENTS

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg waterfront fireworks display

Clearwater’s fireworks show at Threshers Game

4th of July Fireworks on Redington Shores

Largo (canceled with plans to reschedule later this year)

Treasure Island fireworks

Safety Harbor 4th of July Celebrations

Hillsborough County

City of Tampa’s annual Boom by the Bay Celebration

Plant City fireworks

Polk County

Lakeland

Lake Wales Festivities and Fireworks

Bartow 4th of July Independence Day Celebration

Haines City Thunder on the Ridge

Sarasota County

Siesta Key

Venice July 4th fireworks show