TAMPA, Fla. — He received a devastating diagnosis.

Then, doctors told him he probably won’t live to see another Christmas.

Albert Septien is a Vietnam veteran, so he’s no stranger to adversity – but 2019 has been exceptionally rough on him.

“This year has really been hell on earth,” said Septien.

Thankfully, Septien is surrounded by people who care for him. One, in particular, wanted to make the time he has left extra special.

“Right before he was going into the operating room, I asked him…I want to know what your Christmas wish is,” said Jose Maestre.

“And he said to me, ‘I want to make a snow angel.’”

Maestre got right to work.

He reached out to the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club – a nonprofit that provides opportunities for wounded warriors to participate all sorts of outdoor activities.

The organization was more than happy help.

They brought in a big snow machine on Christmas Eve and blanketed Septien’s front lawn in Tampa with 16,000 pounds of fresh powder.

“I just came out, and there it was. I couldn’t believe it. Unbelievable,” said Septien.

Maestre was at a loss for words.

“Speechless...I was happy, ecstatic. I made his wish come true. I know this is possibly his last Christmas here.”

Septien got to make his snow angel.

“Laying in the snow and all of that, that was – it took me back to my being a little kid, you know. It was just great. It felt like heaven,” said Septien.

