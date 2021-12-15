These Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering Christmas meals

If you were looking to avoid the kitchen this holiday season, you're in luck.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Whether you're visiting from out of town or don't want to deal with the chaos that can be cooking a whole Christmas Day meal, restaurants in the Tampa Bay area have your back this holiday season.

Several locations across the greater Bay area are offering Christmas dine-in options or will even prepare your feast for you. All you have to do is crank up your oven and pop it in until it's ready to serve.

Here's a breakdown of the options that await as you make your Christmas Day plans.

Dine-in/To-go orders

Regardless of if you're hosting a large group or keeping things simple this year, Metro Diner has several options for those looking to skip out on the stress of cooking.

You can get your hands on a heat-and-serve "Holiday At Home Feast" which can serve anywhere from 1-8 people. The package comes with the choice of roasted turkey or baked ham and has plenty of fixings to pick from.

Additional sides, drinks and pies are also available for purchase.

If you'd rather dine-in, Metro Diner is offering a Christmas Day $16 meal of either turkey or ham, with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and seasonal bread pudding.

You can learn more here.

Price: To-go meals vary from $16 to $116 depending on the size of the order.

Order Date: Pre-order by 8 p.m. on Dec. 23

Pick Up Range: Dec. 22 + Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

** heat-and-serve meals are not reserved for Christmas only and are available for purchase until Dec. 31.

Hoping to skip the stress of cooking for the family? The Columbia is offering a full, "family-style" holiday dinner for curbside pickup across the Tampa Bay area.

The "Noche Buena" meals can feed 8-10 people and include roasted Lechon Asado, "1905" salad, yuca con mojo, platanos, Cuban bread and more.

If you're looking for a dine-in option, you can make a reservation at any of the restaurant's locations for a Christmas Day meal.

You can learn more here.

Price: $175, plus tax.

Order Date: Pre-order over the phone by 2 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Pick Up Range: Dec. 24 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The restaurant chain has a plethora of Christmastime options from dining in to bringing the holiday to your table at home. Anyone looking for a take-home dinner can either order out a feast that serves up to four or just pick up one side for your dinner table.

All orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

If you’d rather let Ruth’s Chris Steak House do the cooking, you can make a reservation for a four-course meal.

You can learn more here.

Price: The "Celebration Feast" comes with a $195 price tag. The sides-to-go all start at $27.95.

Pick Up Range: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on all non-holiday dates, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

To-go orders

This Christmas you can eat family-style at home with Maggiano's Little Italy's holiday bundle. The meal serves 4-6 people and can be picked up either hot and ready to serve or cold for at home heating.

You'll get mini meatballs, caesar salad, lasagna, chicken piccata, ciabatta bread, chocolate layered cake and more.

You can learn more here.

Price: Order for $99.

Order Date: Maggiano's is actively accepting orders.

Pick Up Range: Meals can be picked up from Dec. 16-24

Dine-In options

Why limit your Thanksgiving Day celebrations to just one meal? The restaurant is offering both a three-course brunch menu or A la Carte dinner for the holiday.

Guests will begin with a "festive" breakfast platter before moving to their main entrée and dessert. You can view the full dinner menu here.

You can make a reservation here.

Price: Three-course brunch is $79 for adults and $35 for kids. Dinner pricing is A la Carte.

Hours: Breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Don CeSar is offering those looking to get out of the house on Christmas Day the option of a breakfast buffet or two separate dinners. Diners will get to take in the waterfront views while chowing down on a range of menu items.

You can make a reservation. Read the full buffet menus here.

Price: Brunch is $88 for adults and $29 for kids. Dinner pricing varies based on which you attend.

Hours: Breakfast will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Society Table and Rowe Bar Christmas Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the Maritana Christmas Dinner will be served from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Delivery options

If you're concerned about getting stuck in the cramped grocery store crowd and still want to celebrate Christmas at home, you're in luck.