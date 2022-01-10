6 dogs and 14 kittens rescued from flooded shelter

TAMPA, Fla. — Twenty animals were rescued from a Hardee County animal shelter Friday.
In a Facebook post by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, the shelter announced that it had taken in six dogs and 14 kittens from Bowling Green Animal Control in Hardee County.
The post states that following Hurricane Ian, the Hardee County shelter was flooded and called for help.
A volunteer drove down and rescued all of the animals from the shelter.
"Our hearts and thoughts are with our neighbors to the South and the devastation they've felt from Hurricane Ian," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. "We are so thankful to have been able to take in these homeless pets and get them adopted soon."
Hurricane Ian swept through the state as a category 4 storm Wednesday, causing devastating flooding, storm surge and destruction, especially in coastal communities.
Rescue efforts continued into the weekend in the area hit hardest by Hurricane Ian as state officials collect data for search efforts. Coast Guard crews continued to fly over the area to search for people in distress.