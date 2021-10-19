These stores are starting Black Friday deals early

Plan your Black Friday shopping with this guide of what's open, what's closed, and where to find the best deals.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you're planning to shop, eat or do a little of both this Thanksgiving holiday, this guide will help you find the deals. Best Buy, Target and Walmart will all be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so the deals are starting sooner.

WALMART

Walmart is bringing back it's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event. If you're a Walmart+ member, you'll get early access to deals online, sometimes up to 4-hours before others can access the sale. The 1st event offers deals on toys and electronics starting. Online deals begin Wednesday, Nov. 3. In-person deals start Friday, Nov. 5. The 2nd event has deals on apparel and home goods. Those discounts start online Wednesday, Nov. 10 and in stores on Friday, Nov. 12.

BEST BUY

Deal start today, but they won't last long. From Tuesday, Oct. 19 to Friday Oct. 22 you can enjoy discounts on smart TBs, headphones laptops and more. You can shop in-store, online or get the best of both worlds and do curbside pickup. You can even pickup at other stores like UPS, CVS and Walgreens.

Best Buy's true Black Friday sale starts a week ahead of time on Nov. 19 All of their discounts are also subject to a Black Friday price guarantee, which will pay you back if any prices drop between when you buy and Black Friday. .

TARGET

Target's Black Friday price match guarantee is already in effect. You'll get a discount if you find the same product for less money at a competing store.