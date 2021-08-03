Travel expert says people are planning trips closer to home

One way people are easing back into traveling is with that is called a "toe-dip trip."

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring break season is here and like it or not, people are traveling.

A recent Travelocity survey shows that 60 percent of people are planning a spring or summer trip this year. Travel expert Melissa Dohmen says in most cases, they'll be doing it with limitations.

"We are not taking big bucket list trips or vacations to far-flung destinations, instead we're easing back into travel with something called "toe-dip trips."

Those are usually short trips that are close to home and mostly to familiar destinations.

"They give us a chance to rebuild our confidence and familiarize ourself with travel again."

Some of the most popular places families are planning trips: right here to Florida. And, Orlando tops the list.

Also on that list are places like Gatlinburg and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Part of the fun of travel is planning the trip and right now Dohmen says you can do that, knowing you can change your mind if you're worried about safety.

"I recommend looking for flexible hotel cancellation options. So, really looking for anything that's going to allow you to cancel usually within a week of your trip so you can book in advance, but still, have that ability to cancel closer to your trip."

If you're thinking of flying, many airlines are still offering free change fees. So that can give you some peace of mind if plans change quickly.