New cases, hospitalizations, deaths: How Florida is doing in its COVID-19 battle

The state has reported an increase in cases and hospitalizations are up. Coronavirus-related deaths so far appear stable.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is seeing a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases recently, and it's made headlines with record-breaking counts almost every day.

The state is battling a new outbreak since Phase Two of reopening began on June 5, with one study even saying it could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

New cases aside, how are we truly doing in Florida?

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in March there’s a pattern this virus follows: a rise in new cases first, then hospitalizations, followed by a bump in ICU visits and then, weeks later, we could experience a climb in deaths.

So, let’s see how our state is doing in each of those steps.

New cases

Here’s a sobering statistic: 42 percent of our overall case total in Florida, which is up to 100,217 cases, has come in the last 21 days, or since the start of June – and that’s not just because we’re testing more.

According to state data, we’ve tested an average of 34,664 people per day in June. That’s up more than 13,000 people, on average, from May. However, we tested 41,000 people on June 5 and 1,253 people came back positive. We tested 41,000 people on Saturday and 4,664 people had the virus, so the rate of infection is increasing, but testing alone doesn’t tell the whole story.

Our percentage of positive tests from laboratory testing over the past six weeks is 8.5 percent. On May 17, it was 2.3 percent. The virus is spreading at a more rapid rate than before.

By the way, the World Health Organization has recommended a state consistently test at a positive rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span to continue reopening. That hasn’t happened in June, and yet the state moved to the next phase of reopening for 64 of 67 counties.

All counties across the Tampa Bay area have seen record spikes in newly reported coronavirus cases this month. Hillsborough has seen 61 percent of its entire case total coming in June, while Pinellas has experienced 65 percent.

The average age of the person infected has dipped drastically as well. In March, the median age in Florida for a positive test was 65. The last 14 days, it was in the mid-30s, with Hillsborough the youngest in Tampa Bay at 33.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Unfortunately, the state isn’t very transparent when it comes to a trend of new hospitalizations, especially if they’re COVID-19 related. The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) does update hospital bed and ICU availability by county, but there’s not a way to backdate the data on this dashboard.

The hospital bed availability in Florida is at 28 percent on Monday. The ICU availability is at 27 percent, up from the 22 percent we saw at one point last week, which was tied for the lowest in the country, according to covidexitstrategy.org.

Again, that doesn’t exactly tell the entire story either.

Miami-Dade County, which has seen 26 percent of the state’s cases, has been more open about COVID-19 hospitalizations. From June 9 to Sunday, COVID-19 admitted patients were up at Miami-area hospitals.

As for our counties, Pinellas has been the most transparent, with a dashboard that shows the healthcare system capacity and what’s occupied by COVID-19 patients. They look to be in good shape as of Monday, but there’s no chart to track the increase or decrease of hospitalizations like Miami-Dade County.

Hillsborough County gave us a better idea of what they’re dealing with, thanks to data provided by Dr. Douglas Holt, the Florida Department of Health Hillsborough Director, during Monday’s Emergency Policy Group meeting.

In the last week, COVID-19 hospital admissions are up, with an average of 27-30 per day. The total hospitalized and admitted to the ICU are up 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Deaths

Overall in Florida, 3,173 people have died after being infected with coronavirus. That death total has been dipping since the end of May, which is good, but the state lists deaths on its dashboard by the date of death, not the day it’s reported, so that total is constantly in flux.

For example, the Florida Health reported 12 resident deaths Monday, but the dashboard only lists five.

Data compiled by The COVID Tracking Project show the 14-day average of daily confirmed deaths has, since the end of May, remained stable.

The hope is that with hospitals better equipped to handle the pandemic, an abundance of available ventilators and an advancement in medicine, deaths can be prevented.

The age of those testing positive could play a factor in minimizing lives lost, as well.

The bottom line is this: Cases are reaching record levels and we’re testing thousands more per day than we were in May. But more people are coming down with the virus, and the difference in tests to percent positives isn’t drastic.

Hospitalizations and ICU use is tough to track in Florida, but are up in both Miami-Dade and Hillsborough County, according to recent data provided, but the number of people passing away has been stable.

It needs to stay that way or improve to move beyond this pandemic.

