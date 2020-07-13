Florida coronavirus: How to search for COVID-19 cases by county and zip code

Here's where to find the latest data on COVID-19 by county and zip code in Florida.

There's a lot of coronavirus data out there, and the numbers, percentages and charts change every single day.

It can be hard to keep track of it all, especially when it comes to figuring out how COVID-19 is spreading or affecting your area.

Luckily, there is a way to keep track of coronavirus cases in Florida by county and zip code through the Department of Health's website and dashboard.

Find daily state and county reports

Every day, the Department of Health posts new reports on its website, breaking down details for new cases, testing, hospitalizations, pediatric data, deaths, antibody results and long-term care facilities.

Find state and county reports here. Reports are updated around 11 a.m. daily.

Search for data by county and zip code

If you're looking for what's happening in your neighborhood, you can find a breakdown of cases by zip code on the state's dashboard.

You can search zip codes by county and you can zoom in on areas and click the colored shapes to see which zip code is highlighted and cities and neighborhoods contained within that zip code.