How ancient sound healing could help you relieve stress

Sound meditation has been around for over 40,000 years.

It’s 2021 and a lot of people are stressed way out!

We have this ongoing pandemic and life is transitioning for some. A lot of you may choose to meditate.

There are a lot of ways to meditate, but an ancient style of meditation is making a comeback. It's called sound therapy.

Phycology Today reports that sound healing has ancient roots in cultures across the world. This type of meditation has been a part of cultures for over 40,000 years.

Emily Basford owns SolFreshLife and serves the greater Tampa Bay area as a sound healer. Basford said that sound therapy is for anyone who is feeling stressed.

Basford says she creates space for people to relax, and the way she uses it is with metal bowls known as either sound bowls, Tibetan singing bowls, or quartz bowls. She surrounds her clients with these large, medium, and small singing bowls and she creates a sound by striking or rubbing them. You can also feel the vibrations in the air.