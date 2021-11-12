Help our troops this holiday season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This holiday season, thousands of men and women serving in the military will be away from their families. You can help brighten their days.
10 Tampa Bay, Sonny’s BBQ, and the nonprofit Support the Troops are teaming up to collect toiletries and other supplies for military members serving overseas.
Air Force Pilot Capt. Ryan Sheive says the care packages are very much appreciated.
"It’s almost like the person who is building that box or sending you that box is sending you a hug from back in the states – a hug from home," he said.
These are the five most requested items: White Tube Socks, Beef Jerky, Toothpaste, Gum, Hard Candy.
You can drop off your donations at the 10 Tampa Bay studios (11450 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg) or at your local Sonny’s BBQ restaurant. These are the participating locations: St. Petersburg, Pinellas Park, Largo, Palm Harbor, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel, Zephyrhills, Lakeland North, Lakeland South, Bradenton, Sarasota.
The 10 for the Troops drive runs through the end of the year. The group Support the Troops ships the supplies to military men and women serving in remote areas.
The largest expense for Support the Troops is postage, so you can help with that by donating on their website.