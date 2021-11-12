Help our troops this holiday season

Donate supplies to military members serving overseas.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This holiday season, thousands of men and women serving in the military will be away from their families. You can help brighten their days.

10 Tampa Bay, Sonny’s BBQ, and the nonprofit Support the Troops are teaming up to collect toiletries and other supplies for military members serving overseas.

Air Force Pilot Capt. Ryan Sheive says the care packages are very much appreciated.

"It’s almost like the person who is building that box or sending you that box is sending you a hug from back in the states – a hug from home," he said.

These are the five most requested items: White Tube Socks, Beef Jerky, Toothpaste, Gum, Hard Candy.

The 10 for the Troops drive runs through the end of the year. The group Support the Troops ships the supplies to military men and women serving in remote areas.