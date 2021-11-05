St. Pete 2021 Santa parade canceled, other holiday events coming to the city

The Santa Parade that was supposed to happen in St. Pete during the holiday season was canceled after the city didn't receive enough public entries.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For anyone who was looking forward to seeing Santa in a parade this year, we have some bad news for you.

On the brighter side, Holidays in the Sunshine City will be making a comeback this holiday season with several other exciting festive activities.

Here are some of the things people can look forward to:

Tree Lighting

The city of St. Pete invites people out to enjoy an evening in north Straub Parl where Santa and Mayor Rick Kriseman will light up the tree and park.

This is a holiday tradition that "promises to be a delightful evening for everyone."

The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Santa in the Park

Come and meet Old Saint Nick at the meet-and-greet event in North Straub Park!

Cameras are welcome at this opportunity to chat with Santa.

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 4-5, 10-12 and 17-23.

Snowfest

Make sure to take a stroll along the waterfront to see thousands of holiday lights and decorations at North Straub Park, South Straub Park, Pioneer Park, Vinoy Parl and St. Pete Pier.

There will be a giant greeting card display along Bayshore Drive at Vinoy Parl that was made by local teens and participants from St. Pete's recreation centers.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Cookies with Santa

Guests can decorate gingerbread cookies, meet Santa and his elves and purchase small gifts for friends and family at this holiday event.

Free gift wrapping will be provided for all the items, which are $5 and under.

This event takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17 at the Pole Barn at the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement.