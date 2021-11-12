Gulfport residents get $50 vouchers from city to support businesses

City leaders hope the voucher program will help revitalize the economy from the pandemic's impact.

GULFPORT, Fla. — The "Rebound Program" officially started this week in Gulfport.

The city gave residents two $25 vouchers which can be used at local businesses participating in the program. City leaders said it's aimed at revitalizing the local economy from COVID-19's financial impact.

Residents can also use the vouchers toward their city utility bills.

Tricia Meeks, Gulfport Comfort Café co-owner, said she's thankful the city council is putting money toward local businesses hurt by the pandemic.

"When it first started, it was very difficult," Meeks said. "It's just been tough on everybody."

While $50 may not seem like much to some, city leaders said it may be enough to stimulate economic growth long-term.

"What's important is this program gets to grow and form stronger relationships with our residents and business owners," Gulfport's Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea said.

Gulfport residents said they're eager to help with or without the vouchers.

"It's a fantastic way to use money that the city needs to dispense," resident Pete Rintye said. "Gulfport residents have always gotten together to help out each other."

Meeks said the program is a testament to the community's willingness to look after each other. She cited residents' commitment to shop local prior to the program helped keep her cafe's door open.

"It's a tight, little community," Meeks said. "We love it here."

The program will take place from Dec. 10 until Jan. 6.