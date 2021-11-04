New grocery store makeover acknowledges growing Hispanic influence in Tampa Bay

A Fresco y Más supermarket is welcoming customers on Palm River Road at 78th Street in East Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s Hispanic population is increasing at a double-digit pace, according to the latest census figures, and now, retailers are taking notice and catering to that rapidly growing part of our community.

A prime example is the new Fresco y Más supermarket on Palm River Road at 78th Street in East Tampa.

Just a few days ago, this same market was a Harveys Supermarket. But now, it’s been renamed and rebranded to reflect the area's growing Hispanic population.

“We do anticipate that this could be a good trend for our customer base and especially for Tampa,” said Fresco y Más director of operations Sergio Benitez.

The supermarket, owned by the same parent company that operates Winn-Dixie stores, has sections specifically designed to cater to Hispanic tastes and cultural favorites including bakery items, a café, meats cut to order and other traditional ingredients.

Signs inside the store are written in both English and Spanish.

“Who doesn’t want a meal made out of that original grandma recipe everybody likes?” Benitez said.

“Yeah, I love it, I love it. And I like the store,” said customer Frank Maza.

Customer Kay Griffith was a big fan, too. It reminded her, she said, of grocery stores in Miami.

“Look at these little things,” she said excitedly pointing to an item she’d never seen before, “It’s a fruit. You eat it. I have never seen anything like it!”

According to the latest U.S. census, Tampa’s Hispanic population is up nearly 20 percent over the previous 10 years.

“The Hispanic community is growing. It is here to stay. And it is not going anywhere,” said Joe Lugo, VP of the all-new Pinellas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “There is a shift happening. The economy is changing.

"The Latino, Hispanic community has a bigger buying or stronger buying power and a bigger market than anticipated."

Tampa Bay has a long rich history of Hispanic culture dating back more than a century, but the recent population growth is clearly changing and influencing the retail landscape.

It’s a trend which business leaders expect will continue.

“There is a need,” said Benitez, “And there is a great desire to continue to grow.”

“And so much is happening behind the scenes, so much is happening in our county especially, that if you don’t get on board now, you are going to be playing catch up if you are lucky,” Lugo said. “And if you missed that part, you might not be playing at all.”