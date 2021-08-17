Here's how much money you need to make a living wage in Florida

Whether you're a single person or have a family, here's a breakdown of how much you need to pay for living essentials in the Sunshine State.

TAMPA, Fla. — According to a recent study, Florida was the No. 1 state people moved to in 2020.

But with the rising cost of living across the country, including in the Sunshine State, it can be hard to know just how much money you need to earn in order to get by.

MIT's Living Wage Calculator provides an estimate of what people in Florida need to make in order to cover living expenses such as housing, food, insurance and other essentials.

According to CNBC, the calculator went through a recent update that changed up its methodology somewhat. It now includes cell phone and Wi-Fi expenses, as well as the cost of pets and entertainment costs, such as going to the movies or a museum.

In Florida, MIT says on average a single person needs to make a minimum of $30,825 a year before taxes in order to make a livable wage.

Here's how the state average breaks down, according to the calculator:

Single person: $30,825

Single adult, 1 child: $64,317

Single adult, 2 children: $79,126

Single adult, 3 children: $102,095

Two adults (single-income): $49,864

Two adults, 1 child (single-income): $60,079

Two adults, 2 children (single-income): $67,140

Two adults, 3 children (single-income): $73,432

Two adults (both working): $49,864

Two adults, 1 child (double-income): $69,747

Two adults, 2 children (double-income): $86,475

Two adults, 3 children (double-income): $102,435

But those are just the state averages. Here in the Tampa Bay area, those numbers vary. For example, if you're single and you live in Citrus County, the calculator says you need at least $27,306 per year. Whereas, in Pinellas County, a single person needs to make a minimum of $31,364 yearly.