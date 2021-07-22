Florida was the #1 place people moved to in 2020, study says

FLORIDA, USA — A lot of people want a piece of the sunshine state, and moving statistics from Move.org prove it.
The company offers recommendations, quotes and other services to simplify moving from one place to another.
A survey from the business found more people moved to Florida in 2020 than any other state. Texas was second and California was third, researchers found.
Loss of income, a search for affordable housing and COVID-related concerns were the top issues people cited for packing up and leaving their prior locations.
Here's a breakdown of moving causes, as laid out by Move.org:
- 34% - Move was money related as result of COVID-19
- 34% - Move was housing related as result of COVID-19
- 36% - Move was for work purposes due to COVID-19
- 38% - Health concerns in the area
- 42% - Affordable housing was a deciding factor
- 45% - Wanted to find an upgraded housing option
- 48% - Income loss
Interestingly enough, lots of people were leaving Florida too. It ranked fourth on the list of top states Americans were departing.
The vast majority of people moving were somewhere between the ages of 25 and 44.
10 Tampa Bay has previously reported that Sarasota, along with Naples, Tampa, and a few other Florida cities were named the best places to live in 2021-2022 in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, definitely holding the state true to its hype.
