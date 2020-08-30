FEMA approves Florida's application for federal unemployment benefits for extra $300 a week

The program offers the $300 a week benefit for those eligible for assistance from the state for weeks of unemployment ending on or after Aug. 1.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida has been approved by FEMA for a grant under its Lost Wages Assistance program.

What does that mean? Now Floridians, unemployed due to COVID-19, will be able to receive an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits on top of the unemployment assistance from the state.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order making up to $44 billion in FEMA Disaster Relief funds available to pay unemployed Americans an additional $300 per week after the $600 a week federal payments expired in July.

"FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans," FEMA wrote in a release.

To be eligible, claimants must be receiving at least $100 in an approved Reemployment Assistance program weekly benefit. And, claimants must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those eligible for the funds include people receiving:

State Reemployment Assistance, including Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE) and Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

Extended Benefits (EB)

Short-Time Compensation (STC)

Trade Readjustment Allowance (TRA)

Payments under the Self-Employment Assistance (SEA) program.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state applied for the program assistance after more than two dozen states had already applied.

