Make your donation dollars count in your community

This is how to find and help causes you are passionate about.

TAMPA, Fla. — As we head into the last few days of the year, many people will decide to make a charitable donation. As a matter of fact, 10 percent of donations are made in the last three days of the year.

Plus, giving before the end of the year can help reduce your taxes as well.

Marlene Spalten is the CEO of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay and says it is a great resource for those hoping to keep their dollars local and find a cause they are passionate about.

"We're knowledgeable about the whole spectrum of nonprofits from arts and culture organizations to homeless shelters and we help guide people in making their philanthropic decisions," Spalten said.

It has been an unprecedented year for nonprofits. Not only has the need increased, but the donations generally decreased. So, if you do have the means to help, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay has made it easy by listing local nonprofits and their specific needs on its website.

"And it's directly from the nonprofits themselves. We've vetted all the nonprofits on the list so you know that any contribution to any of those organizations is going to be put to the mission that they've described."

There's a variety of groups that need help for all kinds of reasons. One thing's for sure, giving can not only provide for others, it can feed your soul. "That's what we get to see is the joy of giving. How it makes people feel especially at this time of year to help someone else to give to someone. It makes your own problems feel a lot less."

You can find the list of nonprofits and their specific needs on the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay's website.

