Man buys PlayStation 5 on eBay, receives concrete

The chunk of concrete cost nearly double the gaming console's retail price.

OREM, Utah — Let's just say one Utah man was disappointed when he went to open what he thought was his brand new PlayStation 5 and was met with a chunk of concrete.

Yes, you read that right.

According to the Orem Police Department, the 38-year-old man paid $878 for the block made up of water and cement, after shipping-- which is just shy of double the retail price of a PlayStation 5.

The man filed a report with officers, sharing he eagerly awaited his gaming console's arrival but when the package was delivered the contents were less than appealing.

"Now I laughed when I read this report because I am not a gamer. Many of you might cry at hearing the mortifying news, the department wrote on Facebook.

But fear not, police say the man is expected to get the situation settled with eBay's "excellent" buyer/seller protection.

They also offered this pro tip for online shoppers: "When shopping on eBay, don’t buy from sellers who have a zero feedback score as if your item is the only thing they ever put up for sale."

Hopefully, the man can chalk this up to a lesson learned.

